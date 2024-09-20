Swift River’s Parent Company Issues Construction Notice For Bala North Dam

The following construction notice was provided by Potentia Renewables, Swift River’s parent company:

Swift River Limited Partnership (SRLP) will be replacing the stoplogs in bays #3 and #4 at the Bala North Dam with sluice gates and repairing the sills in bays #3, #4 and #5.

Construction will begin on September 30th and is anticipated to end October 17th. Should construction take longer, it will not interfere with the Bala Cranberry Festival (work will pause during the Festival weekend and the crane will be removed).

Construction equipment will be in existing parking locations near the dam as shown on the figure to the left. Some traffic disruption is expected (no more than two hours per day) but

one lane of Muskoka Road 169 will always be open and traffic control staff will be present. For additional information on the sluice gate installation and sill repair work please visit our website.

For inquiries regarding the Bala Generating Station or the upcoming construction activities, please contact the Project Manager, Mussawar Ahmad at mahmad@potentiarenewables.com.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!