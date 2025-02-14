Victim Loses $6,000 To Emergency Scam

The Peterborough County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fraud that took place in Selwyn Township.

On Thursday February 13, 2025, Peterborough County OPP received a call from a person stating they had just been scammed out of $6,000. The complainant advised that they had received a call from someone claiming to be a friend of theirs and were in need of money.

The ‘friend’ claimed to have been in an accident and as a result had been arrested and were now being held for Bail.

Instructions were provided by someone claiming to be the friends lawyer, to obtain the $6,000 and they would have a courier come pick it up. A code word was provided that the courier would also use to ensure they were handing the money off to the correct person. An individual showed up by taxi, provided the code word and took the money.

A short time later, the complainant called her friend at which time she realized she had been scammed.

The Peterborough County OPP want to remind everyone that these types of Scams happen on a regular basis and can be avoided by these simple tips/reminders.

· If a friend or loved one is arrested and held for Bail, no one should ever contact you looking for cash to bail them out. That’s not the way our legal system works.

· Ask what court or police station they are being held at and then call yourself to confirm.

· Never provide your address or personal information to anyone that you don’t know.

· Try calling your friend or loved one on a phone that you know would be in their possession to confirm they are ok.

· If you have concerns that it might be a scam, call your local police agency.

If you have any information that can assist in this investigation, you can contact the Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, you can provide information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

