Lake Of Bays Township Celebrates Two Major Achievements By The Public Library

At the February 11th Council meeting, the Township of Lake of Bays proudly recognized and applauded two incredible achievements by the public library:

Certificate of Accreditation

Out of 295 public libraries in Ontario, Lake of Bays Township Public Library is one of just 38 accredited libraries. This rigorous process, conducted by the Ontario Public Library Guidelines Monitoring and Accreditation Council, evaluates 174 guidelines, ensuring the highest standard of service. Our library system earned an impressive 99%, with Baysville Branch scoring 97% and Dwight Branch 93%.

Excellence in Action Award

The Dwight Branch received the Excellence in Action Award from the Accessibility Working Group of Karis Disability Services for its commitment to creating truly inclusive spaces. Library staff went above and beyond AODA standards, even inviting a community member to audit spaces and suggest accessibility improvements.

Congratulations to Librarian and CEO of the public library Cathy Fairbairn and the entire library team for providing award-worthy service to the Lake of Bays community!