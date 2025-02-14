Get Ready For Safety Improvements On Muskoka Road 118W In Bracebridge Next Week

Work to improve safety on Muskoka Road 118 West will begin in the coming weeks to improve travel for residents, businesses and visitors. With ‘the Flats’ being identified as an area of concern for many motorists, the District of Muskoka is eager to take the next steps to provide safer travel for everyone.

As early as next week, and weather dependent, crews will begin installation of barriers to remove left turn movements and introduce right-in, right-out access only to ‘the Flats’ section of Muskoka Road 118 West.

These improvements will be installed between the Balls Drive intersection and the traffic signals east of Westmall Road at the Food Basics Plaza. Signalized intersections will continue to operate as normal with full turning movements available. These actions are an interim measure designed to immediately address left-turn conflicts while plans for long-term improvements are developed.

Motorists can expect minor delays while crews are at work. To ensure worker safety, single lane closures will be in place during installation, with minimal impact on traffic flow. Once underway, installation is expected to be completed within two to three days.

Key safety measures:

Signs will be installed at key locations to remind drivers how to navigate the changes safely and to reach their destination.

Barricades are designed to withstand Muskoka’s weather, including winter road conditions.

Traffic data will be collected and analyzed until this fall to help determine long-term improvement plans.

Line painting to occur once weather conditions allow.

Pedestrian crossings will remain in place at both sets of signalized intersections.

The District of Muskoka is committed to enhancing infrastructure to support Muskoka’s growing community and future generations to come. This project aims to improve road safety for all and is a crucial step to reduce traffic conflict areas and keep Muskoka moving.

For more details and to stay updated, visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/118-improvements.