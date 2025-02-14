Sandra Budhu Of Gravenhurst Is $250,000 Richer

Sandra, a mother of three, is a regular lottery player with OLG. She enjoys playing INSTANT games, LOTTO MAX, and LOTTO 6/49, picking up her tickets a few times a week. Although Sandra had previously won a prize of $250, nothing could have prepared her for the thrill of winning a top prize with INSTANT MONOPOLY!

“It wasn’t until I checked my ticket using the OLG app that I realized I’d won,” Sandra said, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her winnings. “I scanned it a few times to be sure. I was shocked—I just couldn’t believe it!”

“When I told my husband and my kids, they were so happy for me. My husband said, ‘You deserve it,’” Sandra smiled. “This has been a very exciting experience. You can only win if you have a ticket!”

With her windfall, Sandra plans to pay some bills, invest, and share with her children.

INSTANT MONOPOLY was available for $20 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.53. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information about other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mighty Mart on Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.