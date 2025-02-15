Orillia Secures $4.5M Federal Housing Accelerator Funding To Fast-Track Housing

The City of Orillia has successfully secured $4.5 million in funding through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s (CMHC) Housing Accelerator Fund, Round 2 (HAF2).

“The City of Orillia is incredibly grateful to the Government of Canada for this significant investment in our community through the Housing Accelerator Fund. Access to safe and affordable housing is a key priority for Council and our community, and this funding will allow us to take meaningful steps to fast-track housing initiatives and increase supply,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “By working together with all levels of government and community partners, we are committed to creating more housing options for residents and ensuring Orillia remains a vibrant and inclusive place to call home.”

“Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and these partnerships with Ontario communities like with the City of Orillia will do just that,” said The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

This investment will support the development of new affordable housing in the community over the next three years. Orillia’s successful application is focused on creating 100 additional affordable housing units within a three-year period.

The City submitted a Housing Action Plan that included nine key initiatives to increase the housing supply, such as expanding mixed-use zoning, reducing parking requirements near transit, implementing an e-permitting system, and streamlining approvals for non-market and purpose-built rental developments. More information about the HAF2 Housing Action Plan can be found at orillia.ca/housing.

A critical component of the funding requires the City to pre-zone residential lots for up to four dwelling units. A public meeting on this proposed Zoning By-law Amendment is scheduled for March 24, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.). More information regarding the public meeting will be available by March 1, 2025.

Another component of the funding is a City of Orillia grant program, which will be launched in September 2025, with a goal of distributing the first installment of HAF2 funds to eligible non-profit housing projects who have shovel-ready housing projects. Information sessions, grant guidelines, and applications will be available in July 2025.

The HAF2 is a $400 million federal initiative designed to assist municipalities that previously applied during the first round of funding but were not selected. The program aims to accelerate housing supply and address systemic challenges across Canada.