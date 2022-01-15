Very Cold Wind Chill Values This Morning

Extreme cold warning continued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Current details:

Very cold wind chill values early this morning.

Extreme cold wind chill values near minus 35 continue early this morning.

After moderating this afternoon, extreme cold wind chill values to minus 35 are forecast again tonight into early Sunday morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Very cold wind chill values early this morning.

Temperatures to the mid minus twenties and wind chill values to the low minus thirties will continue early this morning.

After moderating this afternoon, extreme cold wind chill values to minus 30 are expected to return tonight into early Sunday morning.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.