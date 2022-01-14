New Vaccine Appointments Added At RVH Immunization Clinic

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Drive in Barrie has added appointments for Doses 1, 2 and 3. On the next two Saturdays, January 15 and 22, 2022, appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who meet the following eligibility requirements:

Dose 1 and 2

  1. those 12 and older

Dose 3

  1. those 18 and older
  2. those 16 and 17 who are healthcare workers
  3. those 16 and 17 who are Indigenous or live in an Indigenous household
  4. 84 days since Dose 2

Please note, as directed by the Government of Ontario, only those 29 and younger will receive Pfizer. Anyone 30 and over will receive Moderna.

Walk-ins are accepted for anyone who meets the above criteria (as capacity allows) but online bookings are preferred. To make a booking, visit the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Remember to bring your health card to your appointment.

