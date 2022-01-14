New Vaccine Appointments Added At RVH Immunization Clinic

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Drive in Barrie has added appointments for Doses 1, 2 and 3. On the next two Saturdays, January 15 and 22, 2022, appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who meet the following eligibility requirements:

Dose 1 and 2

those 12 and older

Dose 3

those 18 and older those 16 and 17 who are healthcare workers those 16 and 17 who are Indigenous or live in an Indigenous household 84 days since Dose 2

Please note, as directed by the Government of Ontario, only those 29 and younger will receive Pfizer. Anyone 30 and over will receive Moderna.

Walk-ins are accepted for anyone who meets the above criteria (as capacity allows) but online bookings are preferred. To make a booking, visit the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Remember to bring your health card to your appointment.