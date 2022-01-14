Township Approves 2022 Budget

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Township of Muskoka Lakes Council approved the 2022 Operating and Capital Budget and Forecast. 

The 2022 Budget has a net levy of $13,029,600, which represents a 1.83% tax rate increase over the prior year. The estimated tax increase to a typical residential property valued at $500,000 is $11.24. The 2022 budget builds upon the changes made in the 2021 Budget which designates 27% of net required levy towards reserves to support future investments in the Township’s capital infrastructure.

“This year’s budget is a remarkable accomplishment which achieves lofty goals of increasing levels of service while keeping tax increases to a minimum,” says Mayor Harding. “As a Township, we strive to balance affordability for residents and businesses while continuing to fund the Township’s Strategic Goals.”

“The development of a responsible, balanced budget is a primary focus throughout the budget process,” says Mark Donaldson, Director of Financial Services. “The budget continues to support the priorities set out in the 2021-2024 Strategic Plan and makes timely, priority investments in capital infrastructure.”

Notable projects slated for 2022 include the completion of a Fire Master Plan and Parks and Recreation Master Plan, commencement of Transportation Master Plan, conducting the 2022 Election, implementing an E-Permitting System and review of the Septic Inspection Program and Site Alteration By-law.

“I’d like to thank Council and our staff for their dedication to putting our community first and ensuring we have a budget that keeps us moving forward,” stated Mayor Harding.

Please visit www.muskokalakes.ca to view a copy of the 2022 Budget.

