Georgian College Extends Remote Delivery Plan Until Early March

Georgian College announced today that it will extend its current delivery plan for the winter semester, with most courses being remote or online, until the end of Study Week – which runs from Feb. 28 to March 4.

This means if a program or course is currently fully online, all classes will remain online. Courses that currently require an in-person lab, such as many courses in Health, Wellness and Sciences, will continue as scheduled.

In mid-December, with the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant the college made necessary program delivery changes to reduce on-campus activity to start the winter semester.

“After careful thought and in the best interest of our students, we decided to stay the course with our current delivery plans until after Study Week,” said Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO of Georgian College. “We had hoped the start of 2022 would be the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and we could see a significant increase in on-campus activity but with the highly transmissible Omicron variant still a factor we had to make necessary program delivery changes to reduce on-campus activity. The health and safety of our students and employees remain our top priority.”

Students can expect to receive details in the coming week about their course delivery mode from March 7 onwards. The college will continue to take a remote-first approach and only schedule in-person activity where necessary in order to meet student learning outcomes, such as requirements for hands-on learning and labs.

“I want to assure students – when it’s safe to do so, we’ll increase on-campus services,” added West-Moynes. “We understand this is an important part of the learning experience and many are eager to connect with faculty and peers.”