OPP Search Warrant Executed In Tay Township

A search warrant was executed on a Talbot Street, Port McNicoll residence at 5:40 p.m. January 13, 2022 as result of an ongoing Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation. Members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attached to the Southern Georgian Bay and Orillia OPP lead the investigation.

The warrant resulted in the seizure of quantities of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Opioid pills, Canadian currency along with associated drug paraphernalia and stolen property. – (see attached submitted photograph)

Charged in connection with this investigation is Jordan Maitland, 29 years of Tay Township, and Dylan Rayfield, 22 years of Barrie, with the following offences-

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

and further with

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Both accused persons were released on an recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 24, 2022.

Anyone having knowledge of drug or property related investigations is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online athttps://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.