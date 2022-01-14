Utterson Resident Wins $100,000 With Instant 21

Conroy Bissonette of Utterson is $100,000 richer after winning with INSTANT 21 (Game #2293).

Conroy said he chose this ticket specifically because it was new. “I played my ticket in my car and when I saw I won I couldn’t believe it. Tears started running down my cheeks and I kept wondering if it was real,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his win. “I double checked it using the OLG App and didn’t go back into the store, because I’m sure my legs didn’t work!”

The 52-year-old father said he messaged his wife right away. “She called me when she saw my note and then asked if I was okay to drive home,” he laughed.

Conroy said he plans to pay some bills and treat his wife to a sauna. “I’m looking forward to enjoying that in the cold Muskoka winters!”

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. As there are limited appointments, we strongly encourage those witch claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them. Submitting claims online is fast, secure and enables OLG to process the claim in a timely manner. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

INSTANT 21 is available for $5 and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.06. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Taylor Road in Bracebridge.