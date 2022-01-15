Driver Charged With Impaired After Crash On Hwy. 11 In Strong Township

On Wednesday January 12, 2022 just after 1 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a single vehicle collision that happened on Highway 11 in Strong Township.

After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. Officers demanded the driver provide a breath sample into the Approved Screening Device (ASD).

As a result of the investigation, Hunter Kramer, 28 years-of-age, of Woodstock has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday February 24, 2022, in Sundridge, Ontario.