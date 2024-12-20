Vehicle Travels At High Rate Of Speed Through Orillia After Attempted Traffic Stop

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals after an attempted traffic stop led to a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed through Orillia.

On December 18, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Orillia OPP, were conducting general patrols when a traffic stop was conducted. Officers attempted to have the vehicle pull to the side of the road. The vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed. Officers were notified by the public of a suspicious person and vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle officers attempted to stop earlier in the day. Orillia OPP officers located the vehicle.

As a result, Leon Griffith; 41-year-old, from Cannington, ON. has been subsequently charged with: