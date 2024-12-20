Road Rage Incident Involving A Weapon On Hwy. 11 In Orillia Leads To Charges

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a weapons incident on Hwy 11 North in Oro-Medonte.

On December 19, 2024, at approximately 11:51 a.m., Orillia OPP were dispatched to a call regarding a weapon on Highway 11 North Bound. Orillia OPP responded immediately after learning that a male passenger brandished a firearm at another driver. Shortly after a traffic stop was initiated on Memorial Ave & Woodland Dr in Orillia and a high risk take down was conducted. A 25-year-old male was taken into custody without incident.

Sean Plater of Clearview Township has been charged with:

· Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order

· Adult Pointing a Firearm

· Adult Poss of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order X 4

The accused was held for a pending bail hearing.

The Orillia OPP considers this an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safet