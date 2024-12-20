Area Seniors Have Holiday Wishes Fulfilled Thanks To Bracebridge Library Patrons

Between Dec. 2 and 16, a near-constant flow of patrons visited the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library to collect a wish list written by a senior living at a long-term care facility in Muskoka.

By 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 207 wish lists had been returned, and 20 bags full of non-perishable food for humans and pets had been dropped off for the Manna Food Bank in Bracebridge.

The lists were anonymously written by seniors supported by the District of Muskoka and South Muskoka Memorial Hospital along with those living at The Pines Long Term Care Home, Muskoka Hills Retirement Villa, and James Street Retirement Residence.

Michelle Russell, Manager of Strategies and Initiatives for the District of Muskoka, shares how Marianne, who lives at one of the district’s social housing locations, shared how “it gets lonely living by myself, so it was wonderful to have someone in the community fulfill my wish and to know that they were thinking of me.” She says the feedback highlights the importance of Santa for Seniors.

“It not only provides seniors with a gift to open during the holidays, it also helps to reinvigorate their spirit,” adds Russell. “While the participants are so appreciative of their gift, they usually express a lot of joy for simply being included.”

Mathew Reisler, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Bracebridge Library, points out how the program ran for a shorter period this year for reasons out of the library’s control but, despite that, the community stepped up.

“It was incredible to see patrons – once again – jump at the opportunity to support seniors in our community,” he continues. “Time and time again this community amazes us with how kind and caring they are.”