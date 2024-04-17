Vehicle Off The Road Leads To Impaired Charges In Huntsville

The Huntsville OPP have arrested and charged a driver after a report of a vehicle off the road.

On April 17, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police received a report of a single motor vehicle off the road on Centre Street in the Town of Huntsville.

As a result of the investigation, Kyle Chapman, 35 years of age, from Armour Township was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the purpose of trafficking

· Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 4, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from drug-impaired and alcohol-impaired drivers. If you plan on consuming drugs or alcohol, please arrange a safe ride home. If you suspect someone to be operating a motor vehicle while impaired, please call 9-1-1.