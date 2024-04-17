MNRF Extends Flood Watch Until Friday, April 26, 2024

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has extended the flood watch for Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District until Friday, April 26 for the Muskoka River Watershed and issued a Water Safety Bulletin for the Black River.

Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Watch

Location: Muskoka River Watershed

A flood watch indicates the potential for flooding within specific watercourses and municipalities.

Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety

Location: Black River Watershed

A Water Safety rating indicates that high flows, or other factors could be dangerous but flooding is not expected.

Recent rainfall has produced significant runoff to local rivers and lakes. Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees as lake/river levels start to rise in response to significant precipitation. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around bodies of water and maintain close supervision of children and pets. Also, exercise extreme caution when using forest access roads as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts, and may become impassible due to localized flooding.

Property owners are encouraged to take necessary action to protect/secure their property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.

The Ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Status updates can be found on the Ontario flood map.