Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot Reconstruction Begins

Reconstruction of the Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking lot is underway.

The reconstruction project is geared towards organizing and improving public parking opportunities, enhancing the parkland configuration, improving pedestrian safety, and providing additional resting and picnic areas close to the boat launch and waterfront (see design rendering).

“The Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot reconstruction taking place this spring will provide a new, multi-purpose area for park users and boaters to enjoy safely. We look forward to its completion to kick off the summer boating season,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

During the reconstruction project, the Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot and boat launch will be fenced and closed off to public entrance until completion. The waterfront boardwalk at the lake’s edge will remain open and usable for pedestrians and cyclists. The trail will need to be closed during the period of construction; however, detours will be in place.

The Collins Drive Boat Launch at 425 Collins Dr. is available for boat launching and the dock is expected to be installed in the next few weeks. Boaters are reminded that the Collins Drive Boat Launch is in shallow water and is to be used at your own risk. The City’s Boat Trailer Parking Program will start for the season on May 15, 2024 and is in effect seven days a week (Monday through Sunday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 15. Orillia residents, and those who pay taxes directly to the City, can park their boat trailer for free by displaying a 2024 Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit, available at orillia.ca/parking.

The reconstruction of the Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot is anticipated to be complete by Canada Day and is dependent on project milestones and weather conditions.

The project was approved by Council in 2022 with a budget of $1.5 million.

Updates on the project’s status will be provided on the City’s website and social media channels. For more information about the project, and to sign up for updates, please visit orillia.ca.