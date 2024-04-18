Body Of Male Located On The Shores Of Lake Couchiching

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a death of a male discovered in the morning hours of April 17 2024.

On April 17, 2024, at approximately 7:12 a.m., Orillia OPP, Severn Fire Georgian and Simcoe County Paramedics, responded to a report of a person washed up on the shoreline of Lake Couchiching in the area of Cunningham Crescent in Severn Township. Emergency responders attended the scene and discovered a male, in a canoe, partially submerged in the water. Sadly a 40-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Orillia OPP Marine Unit also attended to assist in the investigation.

The name of the male or where he is from was not released.

The investigation is on going. Any person with information regarding this investigation can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.