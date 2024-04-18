Traffic Stop Results In Drug And Breach Charges In Midland

A vehicle with a broken rear window attracted the attention of police this morning and led officers to locate drugs during a traffic stop.

On the morning of April 17, 2024, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police(OPP) were on general patrol in the Town of Midland and observed a vehicle with a smashed rear windshield parked in a private parking lot. Officers stopped the small SUV as it exited onto Montreal Street in Midland and upon speaking with the occupants, officers gathered grounds to believe that they were smoking cannabis inside the car. A search of the vehicle was conducted and during the search officers located drugs which are prohibited under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

As a result of this investigation, the following persons are facing their respective charges:

Francis Jenns, 58 years of Midland and Marci LASALLE, 43 years of Orillia face the following charges contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Other Drugs

They were released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 30, 2024.

Amanda Black, 36 years of Barrie faces the above charges as well as the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code;

Possession of a Credit Card

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 17, 2024.