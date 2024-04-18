Contractor Announcement Signals Progress For ‘Bay And Beyond’ Project In Gravenhurst

From The District Of Muskoka:

The District of Muskoka and Town of Gravenhurst have reached a significant milestone for the Bay and Beyond infrastructure improvement project, paving the way for the start of construction in May, as scheduled.

During April’s Engineering and Public Works Committee meeting, Trisan Construction was announced as the successful partner that will play a critical role in the success of this project.

Trisan specializes in municipal infrastructure construction, with a track record of success in busy communities and downtown cores. Their understanding of construction impacts and collaborative approaches with community partners make them an ideal fit for the Bay and Beyond project.

Community Information Session: Meet our Partners

Join the project team for another informative Community Information Session to meet our partners and learn more about the Bay and Beyond project. Find out the latest updates and what to expect as we prepare for construction to start in May.

Date: Wednesday May 1, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – presentation at 6:15 p.m.

Location: Residence Inn by Marriott – 285 Steamship Bay Road, Gravenhurst

“Bay Street and Beyond” – More Than a Construction Project

There’s more to this project than bringing in machinery and alternate routes – it involves replacing underground pipes from 1944, improving the road platform, enhancements to pedestrian safety, and creating more opportunities for active transportation. This phased construction project spans approximately 1.9 kilometers and is scheduled from 2024 – 2026.

Stay Updated – Sign Up, Learn More

For the latest updates on the Bay and Beyond project, visit our project website and sign up for our newsletter at www.engagemuskoka.ca/BayandBeyond.