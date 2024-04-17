OPP Recover Stolen Construction Equipment In Oro-Medonte

Officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recovered a large construction implement from a property in Oro-Medonte.

On April 11, 2024, members of the Orillia Detachment with the assistance of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Search Warrant at a commercial property on highway 11. Police recovered an industrial grade tamper valued at over $18000.00. Police also seized nine other pieces of equipment and are investigating their origin.

As a result of the investigation the following individuals have been charged:

Robert Lenz (age 43), of Oro-Medonte:

· Escape Lawful Custody

· Resist Peace Officer

· Obstruct Police Officer

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

The accused was held pending a bail hearing on April 12, 2024 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Stephen Lenx (age 41), of Oro-Medonte:

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear on May 14, 2024, before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia