Suspect Wanted In Connection With Ramara Shooting

Members of Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and Rama Police Service attended an address on Fish Sideroad following reports of shots being fired at a residence.

On April 15, 2024 at approximately 4:45 am Orillia OPP were dispatched to a weapons call, following reports of gunfire at a residence. Upon arrival at the scene, police located an individual with injuries, who was transported by Simcoe County Paramedics to a local hospital. Members of the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine conducted a search of the area.

Members of the Orillia Detachment Crime Unit have taken over the investigation and are being assisted by OPP Forensic Identification Services. Residents were asked to remain in their residences and lock their doors during the incident while police searched the area for the suspect(s), which was concluded around 7:10 am. No suspect(s) were located.

Police are requesting anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or have surveillance in the area between 3:00 am and 6:00 am are requested to review their footage and contact Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers.