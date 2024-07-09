Vehicle into Tree Results in Charges For Tiny Township Resident

A call at approximately 9:56 p.m. July 6, 2024 from a community member to the OPP Communication Centre reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into tree on Tiny Beaches Road North, Tiny Township resulted in officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responding to the scene.

Officers assisted by members of the Tiny Township Fire Service along with County of Simcoe Paramedics were able to triage the lone occupant of vehicle and transport to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigation into the crash by on scene OPP officers resulted in the seizure of open liquor and further conversation with the driver at the hospital resulted in officers entering into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation, 51 year old Michelle Karrie Gracie of Tiny Township has been charged criminally with the following driving offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 18, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.