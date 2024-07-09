IGNITE The Lights At Bracebridge Falls – A Countdown To The Paralympic Games

Bracebridge Falls will be illuminated in violet tonight as part of the Canadian Paralympic Committee’s (CPC) “IGNITE the Lights Across Canada” campaign, a nationwide celebration marking 50 days to the Paralympic Games in Paris. More than 50 iconic landmarks and buildings across Canada will be illuminated in vibrant colours to honour the Canadian Paralympic Team.

Going for gold

Bracebridge’s, Mary Jibb will be representing Canada and making her debut as part of the Canadian Paralympic Team in para swimming at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8 in Paris, France.

Mary trains with the Muskoka Aquatic Club and is not only an accomplished swimmer, but a trusted teammate and mentor to fellow swimmers. She has been swimming competitively for nearly ten years and has her sights set on this next challenge and opportunity. Mary will be competing in four para swimming events including the 100-metre backstroke, 100-metre butterfly, 200-metre individual medley, and 100-metre freestyle.

The Town of Bracebridge is proud to cheer Mary on as she represents Canada and Bracebridge at the Paris Paralympic Games.