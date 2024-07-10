Huntsville Council Anticipates Supporting MAHC’s Proposed Healthcare Plan At July Meeting

As a follow-up to the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s (MAHC) June 26 presentation to Huntsville’s General Committee, and MAHC’s July 2 announcement on the redevelopment next steps, a discussion will occur at the July 22 Regular Council Meeting regarding support for MAHC’s proposal to date on healthcare services.

“We are looking forward to the discussion at July’s Regular Council Meeting and anticipate supporting the current healthcare redevelopment plan,” Notes Mayor Nancy Alcock. “Huntsville has been a strong voice at the table right from the beginning and will continue to be engaged in discussions that will support superior healthcare for the entire catchment area. As the deadline for submission approaches, it is critical to recognize all of the efforts our stakeholders have made to date to advance the future of healthcare services in our region, resulting in a proposal that goes beyond bricks-and-mortar and focuses on sustainable healthcare support for the entire catchment area.”

The Town of Huntsville will continue to actively participate in the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s hospital planning process and support ongoing dialogue amongst all of the stakeholders to ensure the formation of the final plans for the Ministry of Health submission this fall are reflective of the needs of the communities in which the two sites will serve for many years to come.