Going Door-To-Door To Promote Fire Safety In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Fire Department is kicking off their annual door-to-door smoke and carbon monoxide alarm campaign tonight. Every Monday night from 7 to 9 p.m. until the end of August, uniformed officers will visit neighbourhoods in the urban areas of Bracebridge to promote fire safety by encouraging homeowners to check their alarms. Firefighters will not be entering homes.

Smoke alarms save lives and give residents the precious time needed to escape a fire. By law, every home in Ontario must have a working smoke alarm on every storey of their home and outside all sleeping areas. If a home contains a fuel-burning appliance such as a furnace, fireplace or cook-top or has an attached garage, a carbon monoxide alarm is also required outside of all sleeping areas. Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be tested monthly.

To learn more about fire safety, visit bracebridge.ca/fireprevention.