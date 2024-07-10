OSMH Foundation Celebrates $3.3M Gift From Weber Foundation 

Orillia ON – Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation is honoured to announce that it was one of thirteen local charities to be the beneficiary of The Weber Foundation’s $22.5 million donation announced on July 2.

A donation of $10 million was awarded to Simcoe County’s three major hospitals. OSMH received one third of the donation, $3.3 million. This is the largest single gift that the Foundation has ever received. The gift to OSMH will be invested in the Future Hospital Fund.

On Tuesday, July 9, the OSMH Foundation hosted a community celebration of Mr. Reinhart Weber on behalf of The Weber Foundation to thank him for his profound gift and for supporting Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital for nearly ten years.

The Weber Foundation was established in 1997 by Reinhart and Alexandra Weber out of Midland, Ontario. Over the past 27 years, the Foundation has donated more than $28 million to local charities, including $700,000 to OSMH in addition to their recent gift of $3.3 million.

Their gifts to Soldiers’ have had a profound impact on health care in our community contributing to new equipment, technology, education, and program developments, particularly for senior care.

“We have been able to evolve our senior programs to meet the individual needs of our patients, including behavioral supports, specialization in dementia care, and new equipment to overcome delirium and prolonged hospital stays,” said Dr. Amanda Gardhouse, OSMH Geriatrician.

“We are very honoured and thankful that The Weber Foundation made seniors care a priority.”

The gift received on July 2nd will continue the legacy of The Weber Foundation by supporting excellence in healthcare for generations to come.

OSMH President and CEO, Carmine Stumpo showed excitement and gratitude to Mr. Weber at the July 9 recognition event.

“There are many accolades Mr. Weber so rightly deserves, and one of the most prominent is to be known as a community builder,” said Stumpo. “It is our belief that the gift from Mr. Weber will serve as an inspiration to others in supporting the health of our community to grow.”

Accepting the donation from The Weber Foundation is OSMH Foundation President and CEO, Perry Esler.

“The Weber Foundation has contributed tremendously to improving patient care at Soldiers,” shared Esler. This gift will continue that legacy as it supports the future of healthcare for our communities, and I thank everyone who helped us to celebrate and show our appreciation for such a caring philanthropist.”

The Weber Foundation continues to support community initiatives and has chosen to make a difference in the quality of healthcare received by patients throughout North Simcoe.

“The Weber Foundation has historically supported healthcare and recognizes the importance of the area hospitals to the well being of the community,” said Mr. Reinhart Weber.