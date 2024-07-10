Orillia OPP Find Gun, Drugs And Weapons During Traffic Stop

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a large quantity of drugs and weapons.
On July 6, 2024, just before 7:00 p.m., officers of Orillia OPP were on general patrol on Barrie Road, in the City of Orillia. Officers observed a motor vehicle was travelling in a manner consistent with driving impaired, therefore a traffic stop was initiated. Upon speaking with the occupants, the officer noticed a cannabis joint in the motor vehicle, therefore the occupants were detained for further investigation. During the initial investigation, police located:
– Police pepper spray
– A prohibited knife
– A conductive energy weapon.
– Canadian Currency
Through investigation, officers formed grounds the occupants were trafficking in illegal substances. The motor vehicle was seized, and a warrant was obtained to search the vehicle fully.
The warrant was executed, and the following was seized by police:
– A loaded Smith and Wesson revolver handgun
– 164.5 grams of fentanyl
– 6.9 grams of cocaine
– 37 hydromorphone
– 1 oxycodone
As a result of this investigation, Irshad Ahmed, 41-year-old of the City of Barrie has been charged with:
– Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
– Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
– Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
– Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
– Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
– Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
– Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
– Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
– Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid
– Possession of schedule 1 substance- opioid
– Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine
– Possession of schedule 1 substance- cocaine
– Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking-other drugs
– Possession of schedule 1 substance- other drugs x2
Further, Ishmael Sinclair, 38-year-old of North York, has been charged with:
– Possession of Firearm ammunition contrary to prohibition orderx18
– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
– Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
– Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
– Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
– Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
– Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
– Unauthorized possession of prohibited device section 92(2)
– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x5
– Carry concealed weapon
– Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition x4
– Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid
– Possession of schedule 1 substance- opioid
– Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine
– Possession of schedule 1 substance- cocaine
– Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking-other drugs
– Possession of schedule 1 substance- other drugs x2
Both accused parties were held in custody pending bail hearings.