Orillia OPP Find Gun, Drugs And Weapons During Traffic Stop

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a large quantity of drugs and weapons.

On July 6, 2024, just before 7:00 p.m., officers of Orillia OPP were on general patrol on Barrie Road, in the City of Orillia. Officers observed a motor vehicle was travelling in a manner consistent with driving impaired, therefore a traffic stop was initiated. Upon speaking with the occupants, the officer noticed a cannabis joint in the motor vehicle, therefore the occupants were detained for further investigation. During the initial investigation, police located:

–      Police pepper spray

–      A prohibited knife

–      A conductive energy weapon.

–      Canadian Currency

Through investigation, officers formed grounds the occupants were trafficking in illegal substances. The motor vehicle was seized, and a warrant was obtained to search the vehicle fully.

The warrant was executed, and the following was seized by police:

–      A loaded Smith and Wesson revolver handgun

–      164.5 grams of fentanyl

–      6.9 grams of cocaine

–      37 hydromorphone

–      1 oxycodone

 

As a result of this investigation, Irshad Ahmed, 41-year-old of the City of Barrie has been charged with:

–      Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

–      Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

–      Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

–      Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

–      Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

–      Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

–      Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

–      Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

–      Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

–      Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid

–      Possession of schedule 1 substance- opioid

–      Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine

–      Possession of schedule 1 substance- cocaine

–      Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking-other drugs

–      Possession of schedule 1 substance- other drugs x2

 

Further, Ishmael Sinclair, 38-year-old of North York, has been charged with:

–      Possession of Firearm ammunition contrary to prohibition orderx18

–      Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

–      Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

–      Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

–      Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

–      Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

–      Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

–      Unauthorized possession of prohibited device section 92(2)

–      Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x5

–      Carry concealed weapon

–      Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition x4

–      Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid

–      Possession of schedule 1 substance- opioid

–      Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine

–      Possession of schedule 1 substance- cocaine

–      Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking-other drugs

–      Possession of schedule 1 substance- other drugs  x2

 

Both accused parties were held in custody pending bail hearings.

