OPP Vehicle Stop In Midland Results in Charges For Area Resident

The driving actions of a north bound William Street, Midland vehicle near 3:46 a.m. July 7, 2024 caught the eye of a patrol officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment.

The officer spoke with the driver of the vehicle which contained another adult and two child age passengers and commenced an impaired driving investigation at the scene.

This investigation was continued at the Detachment resulting in 38 year old Edgar Saguirre of Midland being charged criminally with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 8, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.