Various Silk And Great Value Plant Based Beverages Recalled Due To Listeria

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

This recall was triggered by findings during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Click Here for the full list of products.

Product
Plant based refrigerated beverages
Issue
Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria
What to do

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Distribution
National
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Contact:
Danone Canada

Telephone: 1-866-233-5410

Email: mediarelations@danone.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here