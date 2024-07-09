Various Silk And Great Value Plant Based Beverages Recalled Due To Listeria

This recall was triggered by findings during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
Click Here for the full list of products.
Product
Plant based refrigerated beverages
Issue
Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria
What to do
Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Distribution
National
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Contact:
Danone Canada
Telephone: 1-866-233-5410
Email: mediarelations@danone.com