Potential For Heavy Rainfall Due To Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Wednesday And Thursday

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Current details:

Potential for heavy rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl Wednesday and Thursday.

Hazards:

Torrential downpours giving rainfall rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour at times.

Localized rainfall totals possibly well in excess of 50 mm.

Timing:

Beginning late tonight or Wednesday, and continuing into Thursday.

Confidence:

Confidence in the track of the weather system and associated rainfall amounts is low at this point.

Discussion:

Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Beryl may affect portions of southern Ontario beginning tonight or Wednesday, and may persist into Thursday.

Although confidence in the exact track of the weather system is low, these types of systems in the past have given very high rainfall rates in torrential downpours.

Rainfall warnings may be issued as confidence in the track of the system increases.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.