Vehicle In The Ditch Nets Impaired Driving Charge For Midland Resident

A Mercedes Benz in the ditch near the intersection of Old Fort Road and Elliot Side Road, Tay Township prompted a passing motorist to contact the OPP Communications Centre at 6:21 p.m. September 19, 2021. The attending officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP upon speaking with the lone driver entered into a drinking and driving investigation at the scene.

The investigation has resulted in Erica Chynoweth 22 years of Midland being charged with the following offences-

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

Operate unsafe vehicle

Driving motor vehicle with open container of Liquor

The accused was released on a recognizance to appear in Midland Court on September 30, 2021 and is subject to the 90 day licence suspension and vehicle tow/impound under the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.