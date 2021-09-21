Survey Results Reveal High Patient Satisfaction At MAHC

Results of a recent independent patient satisfaction survey evaluating the quality of care received by patients during their acute care and emergency care experience at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) continue to rank above provincial averages.

The results are based on patient satisfaction survey responses from the final quarter of the 2020-2021 fiscal year between January 1 and March 31, 2021. Surveying occurs on a monthly basis, whereby 25 randomly selected inpatients and 100 Emergency Department randomly selected outpatients at each site are mailed surveys to rate their care.

Emergency patients indicated a rating of 68.1% overall satisfaction with their care, exceeding the Ontario community hospital average of 55.1%. MAHC also exceeded the Ontario community hospital average score on all four of the dimensions of care measured, including a 91% rating on getting timely care. Further, more than 75% of respondents saying they would recommend MAHC hospitals to family and friends.

For acute inpatient care, survey respondents indicated an overall satisfaction rating of 64.4%, which exceeds the Ontario community hospital average of 62.2%. Once again, 75% of respondents would recommend MAHC hospitals to family and friends, exceeding the Ontario community hospital average of 70.3%.

Patient satisfaction survey results are reviewed at MAHC at a number of levels to shape continuous quality improvements in patient care, and are posted on the MAHC website.

“These results further our track record of high patient satisfaction with both emergency and acute care in Muskoka,” says President & CEO Natalie Bubela. “Looking back to this timeframe that was nine to 12 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, I am so proud of the outstanding care that our teams have worked so very hard to provide to our communities. If you get a questionnaire in the mail, please take the time to complete it to let us know how we are doing and where we can improve.”