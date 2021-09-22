Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue through Wednesday before moving out Thursday.

Rainfall warning continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are expected by early Thursday morning with a few localities possibly reaching up to 100 mm.

This widespread rainfall event is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west.

Rainfall warning issued for:

Pickering – Oshawa – Southern Durham Region, Ont. (043230)

Rainfall warning continued for:

City of Toronto,

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Vaughan – Richmond Hill – Markham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Halton – Peel,

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Significant rainfall expected through Thursday morning.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast to continue through Wednesday before moving out Thursday.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.