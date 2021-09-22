Vehicle Fails To Remain After Striking Cyclist In Orillia

Orillia OPP are appealing to the public for information following a fail to remain collision involving a cyclist on Highway 12, Orillia.

The collision occurred just before 2 p.m., at the Monarch Drive intersection to Highway 12. The cyclist was travelling westbound within the cycle lane when a vehicle entered the lane and struck the cyclist.

The vehicle initially stopped but then left the scene without offering aid. The cyclist was transported to hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) with minor injuries.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver or grey SUV, possibly a Dodge Journey.

If you witnessed the collision or have information, please contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have information on any crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.