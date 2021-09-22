The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

George Hasler is described as a male Caucasian, 57 years of age, 6’0 (183cm), 250 lbs (113kgs) with brown hair on the sides, bald on top and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a Two year, Seven month and Fifteen day sentence for Theft Under $5000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Driving While Disqualified, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substances, Break, Enter, and Commit and Flight While Pursued by Peace Officer

The offender is known to frequent the Hamilton and Halton Areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.