Five Manufacturing Companies In The Parry Sound District Get Funding Boost

The Ontario government is providing more than $2.2 million to help five manufacturing companies expand operations in the Parry Sound district. The funding will help create 38 new jobs and boost economic development throughout the region.

“I am excited to announce these investments in our local manufacturing sector,” said Norm Miller, Member of Provincial Parliament for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “It is great to see manufacturing companies commit to our local communities. These businesses, like Lofthouse Manufacturing here in Burk’s Falls, create the stable, well-paying, year-round jobs that sustain our towns and villages throughout the Parry Sound district.”

The following funding is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC):

$1 million for Lofthouse Manufacturing – a forging and machining company in Burk’s Falls – to enlarge its toolroom, purchase equipment and automate part of its manufacturing process. The project will create eight full-time jobs.

$918,550 for Connor Industries – an aluminum boat manufacturer in Parry Sound known world-wide under the trademark name Stanley® – to renovate its facility, construct two new buildings and purchase equipment. The project will create 12 full-time jobs.

$200,000 for Wave Fibre Mill to establish a full-scale fibre processing mill in Seguin. The mill will use locally sourced raw materials to produce fabrics such as yarn, felt and roving. The project will create five part-time and five full-time jobs.

$113,968 for RJW Enterprises – a solid surface fabricator in Seguin – to renovate its facility and purchase equipment. The project will create six full-time jobs.

$16,614 for Patternstone – a masonry and landscaping products manufacturer in Burk’s Falls – to renovate its facility and purchase equipment. The project will create two full-time jobs.

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate recovery, growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $369 million in 3,551 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.3 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 5,300 jobs.