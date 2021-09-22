More Charges Laid Relating To COVID-19 Relief Subsidy Program

The OPP has charged another resident of Toronto, following an investigation into allegations of fraud, relating to the Ministry of Education’s Support for Families Program.

In August of 2020, the OPP received a referral from the Ministry of Education in relation to recent allegations of fraud relating to the Support for Families Program. This program was created by the Ontario government and intended to offset the financial burden experienced by families with children at home due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

OPP ARB investigators have been involved in a yearlong criminal investigation. The size and scope of this fraud was significantly more complex than first identified.

On September 21, 2021, the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch arrested and charged Vidhan Singh, a 54 year old resident of Toronto, with:

Fraud over $5000

Money Laundering

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, 60 Queen St. West, Toronto on November 18, 2021.

This follows the arrest of two other Toronto residents on September 18, 2021.