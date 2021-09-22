Proof Of Vaccination Required At The Gravenhurst Centennial Centre

Municipal Facility Entry Requirements

In accordance with the Ontario Reopening Plan, as of September 22nd, proof of vaccination is required for entry into the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre. The Gravenhurst Municipal Office will continue to be accessible to the public through appointment-only bookings, or by phone and email. Proof of vaccination will not be required, however a COVID-19 pre-screening form must be completed.

At the Gravenhurst Public Library, a Passive Screening model has been adopted. Patrons must stop at the front entrance and read over the screening questions posted. If they answer “yes” to any of the questions, they should not enter the building, if they answer “no” they can proceed. All patrons entering the Library are asked to provide their name and phone number for contact tracing purposes. The maximum capacity is 20 library users in the building at one time with people being asked to limit their visits to an hour. Further Library protocols are available on the Town website.

Entry requirements for the Centennial Centre are for all individuals 18 years of age and older, participating in the following types of Town of Gravenhurst programs:

Registered programs

Drop-in programs

Meeting or event space patrons

This policy also applies to individuals 18 years of age and older, participating in the following:

Hockey Clubs

Skating Clubs

Adult Sport Leagues

Individuals 12 years of age and older for the purposes of spectating (including parents of children in a program)

All visitors (excluding those with exemptions) will be required to show their vaccine certificate as issued by the Province of Ontario and identification. Further information on valid types of identification can be found at www.gravenhurst.ca/covid19. Those seeking entry to the Centennial Centre are solely responsible for demonstrating that they are the legitimate holder of the vaccination receipt, and that the information being provided is complete and accurate. Individuals unable to provide this documentation will be denied access.

Those 18 and under or those who qualify as an exemption will not be required to show a proof of vaccination certificate. For a detailed list of exemptions, please visit the Town of Gravenhurst website.

Continued Protocols