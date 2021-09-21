Town Of Bracebridge Showing Appreciation To Health Care Workers

We are 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and our health care workers and first responders continue to work tirelessly to keep our community safe and healthy. On September 20, 2021, a ‘Thank You Front Line Workers’ banner was installed on the Silver Bridge in Downtown Bracebridge to show support and appreciation for these individuals.

“The dedication seen from our health care workers and first responders over the past year and a half has been truly incredible,” said Mayor Graydon Smith. “Let’s continue to support those who are working to provide for the well-being of our residents.”

“As the hospitals in Muskoka continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and our staff and physicians work tirelessly to care for our communities, we are thankful for the gratitude and support for health care workers,” says Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare President & Chief Executive Officer, Natalie Bubela. “When we unite as friends, families, neighbours, co-workers and partners and put safety and kindness first, we positively contribute to our communities’ overall health and well-being and further support our health care teams.”

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise locally, and an imminent fourth wave affecting the health care system across the province, it is vital that we continue following public health guidelines. Together we need to continue to use a mask/face covering where physical distancing is not possible, practice frequent hand washing and get vaccinated against COVID-19.