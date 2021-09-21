Playwright, Screenwriter, Author Katherine Koller To Present A Mini-Workshop

How do your turn conversation into effective dialogue? Here’s the opportunity you’ve been looking for to understand and write better dialogue.

On Wednesday, October 13, Muskoka Authors Association welcomes, playwright, screenwriter, author, Katherine Koller via ZOOM Conferencing. Koller will present a mini-workshop for writers working in all forms and encourages the use of dialogue in not only dramatic works but creative nonfiction, fiction, poetry, graphic novel and hybrid forms. Participants will discuss the uses of dialogue, consider examples, and write a three-part exercise to create a short bit of dialogue for a work in progress or for a new piece.

The aim of the workshop is to understand how dialogue works, what it can do for your stories, and to produce a short original dialogue.

Katherine Koller writes for stage, screen and page. Her trilogy of Alberta Landworks plays includes Last Chance Leduc, The Seed Savers and Coal Valley and her collection of plays is Voices of the Land: The Seed Savers and Other Plays. Sustainable Me, her six-part web documentary, features Edmonton youth changing their world (sustainablemeyeg.ca). Koller’s first novel, Art Lessons, was a finalist for both the Edmonton Book Prize and the Alberta Readers’ Choice Award. The author won a High Plains Book Award and the Exporting Alberta Award for her new book of short stories, Winning Chance. A recital reading of Koller’s opera libretto, The Handless Maiden, played in Vancouver and her radio play, Hope Soup, part of the Edmonton Fringe Festival in 2019, is recorded at Edmonton Script Salon Podcasts.

Zoom Room opens at 6:50 pm; meeting starts at 7:00 pm.

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit MuskokaAuthors.ca Upcoming Events, https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/playwright-screenwriter-author-katherine-koller-presents-a-mini-workshop-tickets-174872647797?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Or call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074.