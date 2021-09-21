Proof Of Vaccination Required At The Canada Summit Centre

As the Province continues to respond to the Covid-19 crisis and in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, on September 22 the Ontario Government is implementing new regulations for Ontario, that require proof of vaccination in select settings.

As of September 22, 2021, Ontarians will need to be fully vaccinated (two doses, plus 14 days) and provide their proof of vaccination along with ID, to access meeting and event spaces, sporting events, and facilities used for sports and fitness activities and personal fitness training, including recreational facilities.

The public are expected to follow these provincial regulations and protocols under the Ontario Reopening Plan.

In accordance with the regulations, the Town of Huntsville will implement a Vaccine Receipt Protocol for the Canada Summit Centre, effective September 22, 2021. This protocol applies to visitors and participants of the Canada Summit Centre building and outlines who is required to show proof of vaccination, who is exempted, process for collecting proof of vaccination and documents accepted for proof of identity.

Should an individual choose not to share the required proof of vaccination and identification under provincial regulations, they will not be permitted to enter the Canada Summit Centre, unless the individual meets criteria outlined under the exemptions.