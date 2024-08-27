Vandals Hit Gravenhurst Legion As OPP Investigate Six Break And Enters

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating three more break and enters that occurred at commercial/retail locations in Gravenhurst over the weekend, bringing the total to six reported.

Over the course of the weekend between August 24th and 25th, 2024, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to 6 Break and Enters that occurred at retail/commercial locations between 1868 and 2266 Highway 11 North, just south of Gravenhurst, and 1789 and 2011 Highway 11 South. Furthermore, one licensed establishment on Veterans Drive (Gravenhurst Legion) near Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst. During very early morning hours in each case, unknown suspect(s) smashed glass in order to gain entry and were successful in making off with several items.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and police are working to collect evidence.

Anyone with information, including home security cameras in those areas, is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.