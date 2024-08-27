Bracebridge OPP Charge Male After Several Public Complaints

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person in Bracebridge with several offenses after complaints from members of the public.

On August 23th, 2024, at 8:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers received several calls from members of the public about a vehicle travelling in the town of Bracebridge making unsafe maneuvers in residential areas including Tamarack Trail, Balls Drive and Manitoba Street. Officers responded quickly and were able to stop the vehicle, safely, at Calvin Grove Park, an area of Bracebridge that was very busy with pedestrians, before anyone was injured.

Police arrested and charged 22-year-old Marc-Andre Ouellette of Orleans with the following offenses:

Operation While Impaired by Alcohol/Drug

Dangerous Operation

Mischief- Destroys or Damages Property

Theft Under $5000

Assault a Peace Officer

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 24, 2024.

Members of the community are key partners in keeping Muskoka roads safe, if anyone has concerns about the driving behaviour of other motorists, please call 9-1-1 you’re your hands-free device. If anyone has concerns about issues in the community, please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.