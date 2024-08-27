Muskoka Bears Junior C Hockey Team Collects One Win, One Loss In Preseason Play

After 40 years, Junior C hockey resumed weekend play in South Muskoka as the Muskoka Bears Junior C Hockey Team started their exhibition season.

Playing in front of a capacity crowd at Graeme Murray Arena in Gravenhurst, the Muskoka Bears took on the Orillia Terriers in an afternoon game on Saturday, Aug. 24. The veteran squad from Orillia snuck out to a 4-0 lead before the Bears got a goal from Jacob Jennings. The Bears then fell behind 7-1 but played a great third period, outplaying Orillia and getting goals from Tyson Jennings and Jacob Budney to make the final 7-3 for the Terriers.

Though the scoreboard didn’t reflect a win, the Bears skated with passion, grit and unity that spoke volumes about their potential, according to team staff.

On Sunday, the Bears had their first road trip, travelling to Hanover to play the Barons. The Bears got goals from Ryan Warwick, Mason Taylor-Wood and Aiden McDonald to jump out to a 3-1 lead, only to see Hanover tie it with 19 seconds left in the game.

Nothing was solved in overtime, but the Bears persevered in the shootout as McDonald scored the winning point, securing the Bears their first groundbreaking win of the 24-25 exhibition season.

The Bears are in action again this Thursday when they travel to Midland for a 7:30 p.m. game. They also host their first home game at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre at 7:30 p.m. versus Penetang on Saturday.