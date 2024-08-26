Grade 13 Class From BMLSS Celebrates 55-Year Reunion

A Grade 13 graduating class from Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (BMLSS) came together on Aug. 21 to celebrate their 55-year reunion.

The group met for a luncheon at Turtle Jack’s in Port Carling before going for an afternoon boat cruise on the Peerless II. Later, they had dinner at Patterson Kaye Lodge in Bracebridge. About 30 people made it out to the event. The reunion committee was made up of Karen Boyer, George MacNaughton, John Reynolds, Lynda Coad (nickname Speedie) and Carol Charlton (née Harper).

“It took several months for a committee of five to locate our classmates,” Charlton said. “We did whatever it took to contact our old friends.”

Most people who attended participated in all the reunion activities, she said. They also have plans to keep in touch now that the reunion is over.

“Needless to say, we have lost some classmates along the way, but we had a great time with those who came,” she said. “The weather was lovely, and we have to thank the restaurants and the Peerless II for making us all welcome.”