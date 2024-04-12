Rotary Club Of Bracebridge Donates To BMLSS Programs

On April 9, representatives from the Rotary Club of Bracebridge visited Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (BMLSS) to make a donation to the school’s Laker Leadership Council, and hospitality, visual arts, and music programs.

The donation was a result of the hard work from both staff and students in these programs who dedicated their time to support the rotarians with their recent fundraiser that supported sponsoring a Syrian family who will be coming to live in Bracebridge, and also supported children impacted by the war in Ukraine. The event took place on March 27 and saw the Laker Leadership Council members greet guests, bus tables, and run the coat check. Additionally, music students provided entertainment, art students organized event decorations, and hospitality students prepared and served the food for the event.

The generous donation of $2,000 was received from BMLSS administration and department heads. Thank you, Rotary Club of Bracebridge!