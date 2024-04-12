Driver Charged After Youth Struck By Vehicle In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP has charged a local person after responding to a collision on Wellington Street in Bracebridge.

On April 11, 2024 at 8:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a collision at the corner of Wellington Street and Quebec Street in Bracebridge where a single vehicle had attempted to complete a turn from Wellington Street and stuck a 14-year-old pedestrian.

The youth was transported to hospital with minor injuries and the 61-year-old driver from Bracebridge was charged with Careless Driving, an offense under the Highway Traffic Act.